Assin North by-election: EC concludes balloting

By Samuel Duodu Politics Jun - 16 - 2023 , 07:08

The Electoral Commission (EC) last Wednesday concluded with the balloting for positions on the ballot paper for the Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Director of the EC, Gladys Pinkrah, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in an interview, said balloting took place after the close of nominations at 5p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

She said per the balloting, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku would be the number one on the ballot paper, with the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu occupying the second position on the ballot and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson picking the third spot on the ballot paper.

Candidate

Mrs Pinkrah said a fourth person, who is a female and an independent candidate, Agatha Abaidoo,who filed her nominations, withdrew from the contest, leaving the three political parties — the NPP, LPG and NDC — for the by-elections slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Central Regional Director of the EC said Ms Abaidoo sent a letter to the commission to inform it of her decision to withdraw from the contest but gave no reason.

“So as at the close of nominations, four people filed but the name of the independent candidate who withdrew would not be part of the notice of nomination that will be issued today,” she stated.

Mrs Pinkrah said a total of 41,168 registered voters are expected to cast their votes in 99 polling stations across the Assin North Constituency on election day.

She said the notice of nominations would be posted today to inform the public about the number of people who filed, saying the notice of poll, which contained the pictures of the candidates and how it would appear on the ballot paper, would be printed and posted later.

Training of trainees

Mrs Pinkrah said the EC would also be training its returning, presiding officers, verification officers, name list officers and ballot issuers to prepare them ahead of the election.

She said the EC regional directorate had taken delivery of the voter’s registers, name reference list and the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

She gave the assurance that the EC was poised to conduct a transparent, free and fair election.

Recall

The EC on May 31, 2023 announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as the date for the Assin North Constituency by-election in the Central Region after it was notified by Parliament that the seat was vacant following the Supreme Court’s ruling that declared the election of the former MP, James Gyakye Quayson, unconstitutional.

The court held that his election was null and void because at the time he filed to contest, he owed allegiance to another country contrary to the laws of Ghana.