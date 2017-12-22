Asiedu Nketiah dares NPP to pass the Special Prosecutor Bill

According to the outspoken NDC scribe, the NPP bigwigs and activists have been touting the Special Prosecutor Bill as something that the members of the NDC were afraid of its passage and implementation.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has dared the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to implement the Special Prosecutor Bill if it does not fear its implementation.

He explains that members of NDC are rather interested in the passage of the Special Prosecutor Bill and are never afraid of the bill, adding that it was rather the members of NPP who are scared of the bill.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah made the remarks on Accra-based Okay FM Friday morning.

He said everything about the Special Prosecutor Bill has been done in Parliament and has been sent to the office of the president to sign it, adding that it was the president who is delaying the process because they are afraid of the bill.

Because they have seen the implications of the special prosecutor, they are now running away from it, he said and added that if they are men, they should sign the Special Prosecutor Bill and pass the Right to Information (RTI) Bill… and let us work with the two so that we can see those who are corrupt and those who are not.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah was of the view that the Special Prosecutor would rather deal with officials in the current government due to the several corrupt deals they have been engaged in.