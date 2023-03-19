Ashanti Region : VP Bawumia commends NPP's unity and calls for cohesion ahead of 2024 elections

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 19 - 2023 , 17:57

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region for their remarkable show of love towards him.

Speaking at a brief event ahead of the second Akwasidae in Kumasi, Dr. Bawumia urged the party members to continue working together in unity and cohesion, particularly ahead of the 2024 polls.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his surprise at the gesture, describing it as not only amazing but also tremendous.

"I am humbled by the surprising and amazing support. It is a big statement you have made. Let me commend Constituency Chairmen and other executives in the Ashanti Region for this support," he said.

He commended the Constituency Chairmen and other executives in the Ashanti Region for their support and unity, particularly those who contested elections but united thereafter.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of unity among the NPP in Ashanti, the party's stronghold, and urged them to continue on that path to consolidate their gains and retain power in 2024.

He observed that only the NPP can beat itself and therefore, unity is crucial ahead of the upcoming polls.

In conclusion, Dr. Bawumia appealed to the NPP in Ashanti to maintain their unity and work together towards victory in the 2024 polls.

"I exist because of you. The organization of this welcome was done in unity between Chairman Wontumi and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, and that is very commendable. It is only the NPP that can beat itself and therefore unity in Ashanti is important ahead of 2024 polls, "he observed.

"NPP will win 2024 if we are united. Let us unite among ourselves, "he counseled."