Featured

Ashanti Chiefs laud Vice President Bawumia during campaign visit

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 11:12

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has expressed its utmost respect and admiration for Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Advertisement

Dr. Bawumia, who is in the Ashanti Region for a three-day campaign tour, held interactions with the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to share his vision and policies for Ghana, as well as to receive their suggestions.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia and his delegation, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who is second in command in Asanteman, expressed the House's high regard for Dr. Bawumia.

"As you can see from left to right, we are gathered here not solely by the members, but also by our serious-minded, assiduous queen mothers, who have joined us to extend a golden hand of Otumfuo's handshake to welcome you and your entourage," he said.

"Your Excellency, let me state on record that you're the first external dignitary and non-member of the House, and a non-member of Asanteman, for whom Nananom, especially some of the Queen Mothers, were here before 9 o'clock (a.m.). This shows the high esteem in which we hold you."

Dr. Bawumia shared in detail his policies in various sectors, which his government, if elected as President by Ghanaians, intends to implement in 2025.

The traditional rulers welcomed the policies and also made suggestions on how to improve some of them.

They also assured Dr. Bawumia of their prayers for him as he seeks the mandate of Ghanaians to serve as President.