Featured

Ashanti Chiefs offer prayers and support to Vice President Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 11:22

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, on Monday afternoon, gave Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a morale-boosting prayer following an interactive meeting with the NPP Flagbearer.

Advertisement

As part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, which started on Monday, the Regional House of Chiefs hosted Bawumia in Kumasi, where he shared his vision in detail with the traditional rulers.

Dr. Bawumia spoke extensively about the government's achievements since 2017 across various sectors and highlighted his personal role in supporting the President by spearheading several initiatives and policies.

He then shared his own vision and policies, which he hopes to implement "by the grace of God" as President.

Dr. Bawumia's detailed presentation touched on the economy, agriculture, education, empowering small-scale miners, a new tax system including a flat tax rate, job creation through the training of 1 million youth in coding, agriculture, empowering the private sector, and digitalization.

After the presentation, some Chiefs and Queen Mothers, who were given opportunities to speak, embraced a number of Bawumia's policies and also made suggestions to improve them.

Delivering the closing remarks, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, speaking on behalf of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, commended Dr. Bawumia for his detailed presentation.

He particularly praised Dr. Bawumia for his digital policies and contributions to digitalization, as well as his proposal to amend the Chieftaincy Act to grant more powers back to traditional authorities.

The Mamponghene also commended Dr. Bawumia for his policy to engage the private sector in undertaking more government infrastructure projects, stating that such a policy would particularly benefit the railway sector.

In his final words, the Mamponghene assured Dr. Bawumia of the House's prayers, saying, "We are all asking the Almighty God to be behind you and help you. We are very grateful to you, and we shall inform Otumfuo about what transpired here today before you meet him on Wednesday."