Allow my lawyers 'reasonable time' to prepare for review application - Mahama to Supreme Court

Lawyers for the petitioner in the 2020 presidential election petition have asked the Supreme Court to extend Thursday morning's proceedings for it to start at 11:30 am instead of the planned 9:30 am.
In a letter dated Thursday, February 18, 2021, signed by Mr Tony Lithur, a member of the legal team of the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama, addressed to the Chief Justice and seen by Graphic Online, the lawyers explained the move was to allow the Lead Counsel, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata "reasonable time to factor" affidavits by the respondents opposing the application for review.
Mr Lithur indicated in the letter that he received a call from the Registrar of the Supreme Court close to midnight, notifying him of the Respondents' filed affidavits opposing Petitioner's application for review.
He added that soft copies of the affidavits were sent to his email at 11:13 pm and he forwarded the processes to the Lead Counsel (Tsatsu Tsikata) for the Petitioner at 11:30 pm.
"In order to allow Lead Counsel for Petitioner reasonable time to factor the said affidavits into his arguments in support of the application for review, I would respectfully request that this morning's proceedings be commenced at 11:30 instead of the scheduled 9:30am," he requested.
Meanwhile. Graphic Online's court reporter, Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports that the Supreme Court has extended the hearing of today’s sitting from 9:30am to 11:30 am.
The registrar of the court, Mr Matthew Antiaye, announced it in court Thursday morning, Hawkson reported.
It followed the request by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, lawyer for the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama.
Review
The review application is challenging the ruling of the court, dated February 11, this year, which overruled an objection by the lawyer for the petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, against the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) not to adduce evidence.
