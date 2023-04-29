Alan's “Aduru Wo So” health walk pulls massive crowd

Graphic.com.gh Politics Apr - 29 - 2023 , 15:13

The Greater Accra version of the 'Aduru Wo So' Walk in support of the flagbearer aspirations of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, came off successfully today, Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The overflowing numbers of party supporters walked enthusiastically through some of the principal streets of Accra chanting the virtues of Mr. Kyerematen amidst singing and dancing.

Accompanied by his wife, Patricia, Alan Cash, as he is popularly called, led the 19-kilometer-march from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Mantse Agbona at James Town where it ended.

Addressing the crowd at the Mantse Agbona, Mr. Kyerematen said his "Great Transformational Plan (GTP) was aimed at the fundamental upliftment in the fortunes of the country.

"Through re-engineered economic, technological and agricultural paradigms, GTP is aimed at sustained growth and prosperity of the country.

"It is aimed at adopting cutting edge technologies in all facets of productivity for maximum output for the good of the people", he added.

Mr. Kyerematen said his tours throughout the regions have shown massive support for his candidacy as flagbearer of the NPP as many see him as the surest bet to "break the eight" and win victory for the party in 2024.

He commended party members in Greater Accra for their massive turn out and show of support, urging the delegates among them to ensure his victory in the primaries since that was the only way the party could retain power.

Prominent party members present were, Mr. Sly Tetteh, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo, Mr. Carlos Ahenkora, Mr. Adomako Kissi, Pope, Hopeson Adorye and Nana Ohene Ntow.

Others included Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa , Hon Catherine Afeku, Mr. Richard Nyamah, former party officials and former ministers of state.