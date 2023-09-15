Adwoa Safo's apology is a sign of maturity - NPP Secretary

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 15 - 2023 , 13:56

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has described the public apology of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as a sign of maturity.

To him, it was an indication that the action will impact positively on the image of the NPP.

He has, therefore, urged all party members to accept Adowa Safo's apology in good faith.

Adwoa Safo on Thursday, September 14, 2023, rendered an unqualified apology to the leadership of the NPP, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Majority Leader and other party bigwigs over her actions in the recent past.

Related: Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo apologises to NPP leadership, members

The Dome-Kwabenya MP in a video explained that her long absence in Parliament was due to some challenges she faced in her life, including family issues.

Adwoa Safo in her long absence in Parliament was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament in 2022. Some NPP members even wanted her seat to be declared vacant.

In what appeared to be a banter between the Dome-Kwabenya MP and her party, the MP occasionally came online through live videos to defend her actions.

However, in her apology video, Adwoa Safo urged the party's leadership, including the party members, particularly those in her constituency to forgive her actions.

“I would like to use this opportunity to apologise to my New Patriotic Party members, the leadership. Firstly to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, our mother, the Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Majority Leader Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu and the entire leadership of Parliament, my colleague MPs, Majority caucus.

“I would like to apologise to all of you for my behaviour sometime back. I would like to say that it wasn’t intended or planned to disrespect you all.

“I was faced with so many personal and family issues. I would like to plead with you in the name of the Lord, my regional executives, Greater Accra, constituency executives, the headquarters of NPP, the General Secretary and National Chairman and all your workers. I beg all of you, supporters, and sympathisers, who love the party and loved me and have faith in the constituency, please forgive me for all that has happened”.

“I would like to use this opportunity to apologise to my New Patriotic Party members, the leadership. Firstly to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, our mother, the Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Majority Leader Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu and the entire leadership of Parliament, my colleague MPs, Majority caucus.

The NPP Deputy General Secretary in his reaction to the MP's apology in a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Friday, September 15, 2023, welcomed the apology and urged everyone to forgive her.