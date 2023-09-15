Improve overall value chain for cocoa farmers - PPP to govt

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 15 - 2023

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has called on the government to focus on improving the overall value chain for cocoa farmers to ensure industry growth.

This, the party said, should be done by providing access to resources, training, infrastructure, finance and empowering farmers through cooperative associations.

The National Chairman of the PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu, who made the call in an interview with the Daily Graphic lauded the government for the recent increases in the purchasing price for cocoa.

“The cocoa industry in Ghana plays a vital role in the country’s economy, providing employment and income for numerous farmers.

While recent increases in the purchasing price for cocoa have been welcomed, it is essential to explore ways to improve the overall value chain for cocoa farmers,” he said.

Value addition/training

Nana Owusu said the country could enhance the livelihoods of cocoa farmers beyond relying solely on international price increases.

Additionally, he said promoting diversification, value addition and sustainable farming practices would contribute to the long-term.

“By focusing on enhancing their lives beyond waiting for international price increases, Ghana can ensure sustainable growth and development for its cocoa industry,” he noted.

He further explained that to improve the lives of cocoa farmers, it was crucial to provide them with adequate resources and training.

“This includes access to high-quality seeds, fertilisers and modern farming techniques.

By equipping farmers with the necessary tools and knowledge, they can increase their productivity and yield, leading to improved incomes,” he observed.

Investment

He also added that investing in infrastructure development is essential to support cocoa farmers.

This, she said, included improving transportation networks, storage facilities and processing centres.

“By reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring efficient supply chain management, farmers can maximise their profits and reduce waste,” he emphasised.

