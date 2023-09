EC more concerned about sanctity of voters register - Dr Serebour Quaicoe

Graphic.com.gh Politics Sep - 16 - 2023 , 10:57

The Electoral Commission is more concerned about the sanctity of the voters register hence the decision to restrict the limited voter registration exercise to the district office, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission has said.

more to follow...