4 File to contest Dome Kwabenya NDC primary

Four persons aspiring to contest the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have successfully filed their nominations ahead of the upcoming primaries slated for August 24, 2019.
They are Mr Israel Nornyibez, a marketing consultant, Mr John Agbavor, a businessman, Mrs Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, an entrepreneur, and Mr Godson Nii Ayidazku Tackie, an accountant.
Mr Nornyibez and Mr Agbavor were the first two aspirants to file their nominations on Thursday, July 18, between 8 a.m. and 10a.m., followed by Mrs Akurugu and Mr Tackie, who presented their documents on Friday, July 19, at 11a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.
Completed documents
All the aspirants, according to the secretary at the constituency office, Mr Thomas Doddzi Tsoekeku, have so far presented their completed nomination forms, accompanied with banker's drafts, curriculum vitae, photographs and receipts.
Mr Tsoekeku told the Daily Graphic in Accra that all the four aspirants had so far paid their filing fees, saying "we have checked all the documents and none of them were at fault, they have all paid the full amount of the filing fee and met all the requirements to be able to qualify for the vetting’’.
He indicated that the party would put in place all the necessary measures to ensure that there was a level playing field for all, and cautioned the candidates to stay away from the use of intemperate language in their campaigns.
The General Secretary stressed that the Constituency Executives would ensure that no aspirant was given unfair advantage over the other.
Aspiring candidate
Mrs Akurugu, who was the third aspirant to present her forms on Friday, assured the party executives to run a decent campaign and play to the rules set by the party for the elections.
She expressed confidence that she was the right candidate to clinch victory for the NDC in the 2020 elections in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency because she had gathered enormous experience over the years.
The aspiring candidate said "I have lived in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency long enough to understand the challenges that confront us and I have also been on the campaign trail of some past parliamentary candidates of the NDC and I have benefited immensely from such apprenticeship."
Mr Tackie, who arrived at the constituency office on Friday at about 2p.m. pledged to the entire party that his team would engage in a campaign that would be devoid of name calling and character assassination.
He said he would be guided by the principles and values of the party to ensure that the NDC regained its integrity.