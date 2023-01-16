200 NDC women undergo entrepreneurship training

More than 200 women from the Sunyani East Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have undergone a two-day entrepreneurship training in detergent production.
The beneficiaries were trained on how to formulate different kinds of detergents such as shower gel, liquid soap, disinfectants and bleach, among others.
Organised by the Sunyani East Constituency Women’s Organiser of the party, Fati Line Lam, in collaboration with the Constituency Women’s Wing, the training sought to provide the beneficiaries with employable skills in a bid to reduce poverty among them.
The two-day training, which took place in Sunyani, was also aimed at providing the beneficiaries, especially the unemployed, with additional income.
It was organised on the theme: "Women in politics; the pride of national development".
Campaign promise
Ms Lam told the Daily Graphic that the training was in fulfilment of one of her campaign promises to the members of the party in the constituency.
She expressed the hope that the training would help reduce poverty, provide the beneficiaries with employable skills and bring unity to the party.
She said plans were far advanced to secure funds, tools and equipment for the trainees to set up their own businesses.
No entrepreneurship skills
Ms Lam explained that she conducted a survey in the constituency and realised that women organisers in the various branches had no entrepreneurship skills and, therefore, decided to invest in that area.
She said supporting the vulnerable in the party to acquire decent jobs was her major priority, adding that the NDC was a party of unity and togetherness.
She said the party was implementing internal policies and strategies aimed at winning the upcoming December 2024 elections, saying, "If the measures put in place by the party succeed, we will win the upcoming December 2024 elections”.
Ms Lam said the December 2024 elections crucial one the party, explaining that supporting the vulnerable in the party would help them give off their best to support the party to win power.
A beneficiary, Seidu Barika, told the Daily Graphic that the training had helped her to acquire entrepreneurship skills, explaining that that was her first time acquiring skills that could earn her a living.
