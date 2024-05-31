Latest Ghana News Headlines Today

NigerianEye To Hold 15th Anniversary Lecture In Ghana on June 13th

May - 31 - 2024 , 07:47

The NigerianEye Newspaper will hold its 15th Anniversary Lecture in Ghana on June 13th ,2024.

The previous date which was May 29,2024 is clashing with the one year inauguration celebrations of the present administration in Nigeria and some of the expected guests will be unavoidably absent ,so the need to adjust the event date to give all would be participants the opportunity to attend.



Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Osita Izunaso Senator representing Orlu Zone at the National Assembly are expected to lead a discourse on Ghana Nigeria trade debacle during the event in Ghana.



Other speakers expected from the Nigerian contingent includes Hon.Ifeanyi Abaekwume, former director Owerri Capital Development Authority, Rt Hon. Chyna Iwuanyanwu Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly. Chief Dr Tony Offiah academician.



The deputy chief Diaspora Affairs office of the president of Ghana, Honourable Nadia Adongo Fyn is also expected to be the special guest of honour.

Others are: Hon.Sam George member of Ghana Parliament represening Ningo Pram Pram. Mr.Awal Mohammed Communication Team Member of Bawumia Election Committee.

The Chairman of City Light Dr Emma Okeson is also going to attend occasion.



Four months ago in November 2023 Nigerian traders in Koforidua had a hard time with their Ghanaian counterparts as their shops were locked until after a physical scuffle that had some Nigerian traders sustaining injuries before their shops were reopened.



The issue though at its lowest ebb at this time still needs a lasting solution to ensure its non reoccurence, so that its monstrous head doesn’t resurface to trouble the peace Nigerian Traders enjoys in Ghana.



Prince Evaristus of Nigerian Union of Traders and Dr Bayor Albert the President of All Nigeria Community Ghana are delighted that the NigerianEye at 15 Anniversary lecture is geared towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.



They described Izunaso and Obanikoro as intellectuals and veteran lawmakers that are in position to handle the matter. “Obanikoro was Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana and faced this challenges head on while Izunaso is a lawyer by academic qualification and member of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Parliament representing Nigeria, we believe that they are most suitable to engage our audience and the public on the challenges of trade in West Africa.



“They are also one of the 15 deserving Africans who will be specially recognised at the event for their effort in nation building as well as their personal stride in leadership that has positively impacted the socio-economic development of Nigeria.”