Africa’s Best in Business Awards Launched

Jun - 01 - 2024 , 10:24

The African Best Business Awards (ABBA) has been inaugurated to celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses across the continent. This initiative, led by Delve Afrique in partnership with Maven Communications, aims to recognize exceptional performances in various sectors, heralding a new era of business accolades in Africa.

The launch event, held in Accra in April 2024, gathered over 50 top executives from across the continent. The inaugural awards ceremony, scheduled for August 2024, will feature 40 categories, including Best Business in FinTech, Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Services, Biotech and Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications, and more.



According to Seth Jojo Danso Asante, Event Director at Maven Communication, highlighted the purpose of ABBA, saying, “ABBA is a prestigious platform that honours the visionaries and trailblazers shaping the future of Africa's business landscape. Through ABBA, innovative businesses will be celebrated for their ground-breaking ideas, disruptive technologies, and forward-thinking strategies that push the boundaries of what is possible.”



The awards are open to businesses of all types and sizes operating legally within Africa with nominations starting in May 2024. Evaluation will be based on criteria like innovation, market leadership, customer satisfaction, ethical standards, community impact, and environmental sustainability



A multi-tier structure will see national-level competitions across Africa, feeding into regional West, East, Central, North and Southern Africa awards. The 50 regional winners will then compete at the grand continental ABBA finale in Accra.



With Africa's combined $3.4 trillion GDP and growth projections of 3.8% in 2024, the timing is ideal for a unifying platform to honour business excellence. The awards provide this crucial avenue for African enterprises to connect, share experiences and gain continental recognition. , Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals at the African Union, Ambassador Albert Muchanga emphasized that, “The future of Africa rests on economic integration. Our small economies are not competitive in the global market. A healthy internal African trade market can ensure value-added and intra-African production of manufactured goods.”



An esteemed Research Board from business, branding, education and marketing will assess entries, supplemented by independent consumer polls. Attendees at the grand finale are expected to include top diplomats, ministers, African Union officials, development bank representatives and leading CEOs.



