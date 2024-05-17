Latest Ghana News Headlines Today

Three win top prize of Twellium Mother's Day art competition

May - 17 - 2024 , 18:15

THREE pupils of Kotoku Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in Amasaman Municipality in the the Greater Accra starred in the "Sketch Your Mom" contest coming on top are winners of the contest to celebrate Mothers' Day.



The contest organised by Twellium Industrial Company Limited (TICL), producers of Verna Purified Water and other products saw 15-year old JHS one pupil, Malik Abdul-Aziz in Kotoku Presbyterian Basic School emerge as the ultimate winner with a decent pencil sketch of his a mother figure.



Ideal Appiah Kusi, 15-year old JHS three pupil placed second with an art design of mother figure embracing her child. Meanwhile 10-year old Sumaiya Abubakar, a JHS one student was adjudged the secs

ond runner-up.



The three students emerged with the best art work in the "Sketch Your Mom" contest which began on May 7 and ended on May 14 this year. The students were adjudged and awarded last Wednesday (May 15) following a popular voting by viewers of their respective art works online, having received about 28 different sketches pupils in the basic school to celebrate mother figures, role models and promote respect and love for motherhood among young pupils.



Award, Aim



As prize, the winners received an A3-sized framed portrait of their respective art work and some products of Twellium Company Limited. The winner, Malik Abdul-Aziz received two packs of bigoo cocktail drink, two boxes of breakfast cereal biscuits, and a pack of verna purified natural water.



The first runner-up, Ideal Appiah Kusi received a pack of bigoo cocktail drink, two boxes of breakfast cereal biscuits, and a pack of verna natural mineral water. Also, second runner-up, Sumaiya Abubakar received a pack of bigoo cocktail drink, a box of breakfast cereal biscuits, and a pack of verna natural mineral water.



Twellium also donated a pack of breakfast cereal biscuits to all other 25 participants and an A4-sized copy of their sketch to all participants. It also donated over six packs of water, ten boxes of biscuits and 12 packs of drinks to the school for participating in this year's contest.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Communication Director of Twellium Company Limited, Daniel Abugre Anyoriga who was accompanied by the Human Resource Manager of Twellium said, Rita Dick-Samels the contest was to appreciate mothers and allow pupils to express their talents through arts.



He added that Twellium is committed to ensuring that the lives of people are impacted through some of these projects as well as align the company's projects to the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Experience, Gratitude



In an with the Daily Graphic, Malik Abdul-Aziz said he felt very fulfilled to have his work adjudged as the best among the lot.



He stated that he drew inspiration from his love for his mother whom he sketch with his own imagination. He urged all pupils to take interest in some of these opportunities offered by contests to display their God given talents.



The Assistant Headmistress, Millicent Gyamerah extended gratitude to Twellium Company Limited for the opportunity given to the pupils to display their talents. She appealed for more of such opportunities to keep their student competitive, and unearth the creativity in the pupils.

