Tetteh Quarshie Hospital gets GH¢5.8m dialysis centre

Kwame Larweh Health May - 14 - 2025 , 05:57 4 minutes read

In order to curb the rising tide of chronic kidney disease (CKD) deaths in Ghana, a state-of-the-art kidney dialysis centre valued at GH¢5.8 million was commissioned at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong last Friday.

The facility, a collaborative effort by a non-governmental organisation, the Sustainable Health Education and Interventions (SHEILD), corporate giants, and individual sponsors, is set to transform end-stage renal failure management in the Eastern Region and beyond.

The dialysis centre, unveiled in a vibrant ceremony attended by dignitaries, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is a beacon of hope for over 300,000 Ghanaians grappling with CKD.

With only 400 dialysis machines scattered across nine of Ghana’s 16 regions, access to treatment has been a daunting challenge, forcing patients to endure long, costly journeys.

The new centre, equipped with four advanced dialysis units, complete with tubing, blood and dialysate pumps, dialysers, monitors, and a water purification system, promises to ease this burden.

The project, spearheaded by SHEILD, in partnership with Enterprise Group PLC, Volta River Authority (VRA), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Kalmoni Foundation, Revna Biosciences, and individual donors, also includes a new outhouse and waiting area, courtesy of Enterprise Group PLC. Recognising the high cost of dialysis, the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Dialysis Fund was launched to subsidise treatment for vulnerable and marginalised patients, ensuring equitable access to life-saving care.

Speaking at the commissioning, Mr Bagbin underscored the universal right to health, stating, “The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.”

His words resonated with the gathering, which included traditional leaders, health professionals, and community members, all united in their resolve to combat CKD, a silent killer claiming over 4,000 lives annually in Ghana.

Sustainable financing

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in a goodwill message sent ahead of the unveiling, hailed the initiative as a critical step towards addressing the CKD crisis. He emphasised the need for sustainable financing mechanisms to support such interventions and pledged the ministry’s unwavering support to ensure the facility operates efficiently.

“SHEILD’s recognition of this urgent need and their swift action deserve commendation,” he said, assuring stakeholders of government backing to save lives.

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, described the centre as a game-changer for kidney care in the region. “This is a major first step for Akuapem North,” he said, expressing gratitude to SHEILD, hospital officials, corporate sponsors, traditional leaders, and local indigenes, who rallied to make the project a reality.

The Chairman of SHEILD, Godfried Nyante, highlighted the power of collaboration in achieving the goal.

“This journey would not have been possible without the support of key stakeholders, particularly the private sector, whose social responsibility was evident,” he said.

The Medical Superintendent of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Dr Kofi Ablorh, said the centre was a lifeline for patients.

Tetteh Quarshie Hospital

The Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, established in 1961 by the Cocoa Marketing Board and named after the pioneer who introduced cocoa to Ghana, serves as a referral centre for Akuapem North, Akuapem South, Okere, Damfah and Adenta.

With a 150-bed capacity, the hospital has long been a cornerstone of health care in the region, and the new dialysis centre cements its role as a hub for specialised care.

SHEILD, a Ghana-based non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing healthcare inequalities, has once again demonstrated its commitment to bridging gaps in medical access.

Through partnerships with stakeholders, the organisation continues to deliver innovative solutions to Ghana’s most pressing health challenges.

As the dialysis centre begins operations, residents of Mampong and surrounding areas look forward to a future where quality health care is not a privilege but a right.

For many, this facility is more than a building—it is a symbol of hope, resilience and collective action in the fight against chronic kidney disease.