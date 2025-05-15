Featured

Ministry of Health opens recruitment for medical and dental officers on May 16

Jemima Okang Addae Health May - 15 - 2025 , 10:43 1 minute read

The Ministry of Health has commenced the recruitment of medical and dental officers, which officially begins on Friday, 16th May 2025.

In a statement issued by the Director of General Administration, Mr Frank Raji, it was indicated that the recruitment is intended for medical and dental officers who have completed their housemanship and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council under the 34th and 35th lists.

Eligible applicants are required to apply via the Ministry’s official online portal by logging on to https://hr.moh.gov.gh and following the instructions to select their preferred agency under the Ministry.

Mr Raji noted that the deadline for the submission of applications is Monday, 26th May 2025, at 6:00 pm.

He emphasised that the recruitment process is entirely transparent and cautioned applicants to beware of individuals who may claim to offer assistance with recruitment in exchange for payment.

The Ministry has therefore advised all applicants not to make any payments during this process, warning that anyone who does so does so at their own risk.

Read the full statement below;