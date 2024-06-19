Next article: Five first aid tips everyone must know

NGO launches project to support breast cancer patients

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Health Jun - 19 - 2024 , 16:08

Global Outreach Consortium, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to providing healthcare support to the underprivileged, has launched a new project to support breast cancer patients.

Dubbed, “Bisayen! [Ask Us! & Touch Us],” the project is aimed at offering support for individuals navigating the complexities of breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and survival in the areas of addressing critical needs that includes educational resources, emotional support and survivor connection opportunities.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer affecting women worldwide and it is the number one cause of death from cancers among women in Ghana.

The Executive Director of Global Outreach Consortium, Priscilla Vandyck-Sey said breast cancer remains a significant threat to women's health worldwide, with Ghana experiencing high rates of diagnosis and death.

“We understand that every breast cancer journey is unique, and we are committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge, support, and training they need to navigate this challenging path with resilience and hope," she said.

She said the two-year project has started with the training of facilitators.