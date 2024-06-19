Five first aid tips everyone must know
Knowing basic first aid can make a critical difference in an emergency.
Advertisement
Dr. Chris Aminarh, a medical doctor at the 37 Military Hospital, in an interview with 3 Music TV yesterday shared five essential tips everyone should remember;
Fainting: Check the ABCs (Airway, Breathing, Circulation). Ensure the airway is clear, look for signs of breathing (chest movement), and feel for a pulse. If unresponsive, begin CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). Call for help immediately.
Burns: Immediately cool the burn with water (not ice) for 10 minutes. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Don't break blisters or apply ointments. For severe burns, call emergency services.
Bleeding: Apply pressure directly to the wound with a clean cloth. Elevate the injured area if possible. Call for help for severe bleeding.
Sprains: Follow the RICE principle: Rest, Ice (wrapped in cloth, not directly on skin), Compression (bandage for support), and Elevation. Avoid hot water, which can worsen swelling.
Headache: Apply a cold compress to the head and hydrate with water or coconut water. Rest in a quiet, dark place.
Remember, first aid is temporary stabilization until medical help arrives. Save emergency numbers in your phone for quick access.