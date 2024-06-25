VRA Health Services Limited launches 60th anniversary

The Volta River Authority Health Services Limited (VHSL) has launched its 60th anniversary celebration at Akosombo with a call to expand its reach and accessibility to ensure that services are available to all members of the authority’s communities.

The 60th anniversary celebration is on the theme: “VRA Health Services Limited: 60 years of touching lives with quality health care”.

Launching

Launching the programme at Akosombo last Thursday, a member of the VRA Executive Board, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, the guest speaker, recommended to the VRA Health Services Limited to commit to expanding their reach and accessibility, ensuring that the services were accessible to the members of its communities.

She admitted that VHSL had positioned itself as one of the various health institutions open to modern technology which she believed was geared towards the provision of optimal medical care to patrons of the various facilities.

The guest speaker, who is the Founder of the Light and Salt Ministry, noted that as there was no journey without its challenges, the financial constraints, evolving healthcare regulations and most recently the unprecedented global pandemic had not only tested VHSL resilience but had also fuelled the authority’s determination to innovate and adapt.

Health and well-being

The Medical Superintendent of the Akosombo VRA Hospital, Dr Charles Arhinful, said while the VRA had been powering the economy of the country, the health services unit had been the backbone of ensuring the health and well-being of staff and their families as well as the general public where VRA hospitals were located.

He said the Akosombo Hospital had been a renowned centre for medical training, with almost all medical professionals including celebrated clinicians having passed through the hospital’s doors during their training, adding “We have trained physician assistants, medical students, house officers, residents nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and many others”.

He noted that the VRA hospitals in Akosombo and Shama have been serving as de facto district hospitals, providing general and specialist services at highly subsidised rates demonstrating VRA’s corporate social responsibilities to the communities where it operates.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Medical Director of the VHSL, Dr Omari Yeboah Kwabena, said the vision of VHSL over the years had been to touch lives with quality healthcare at all times and he believed they were on course.

The VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive for Finance, Dr Ebenezer Nii Aryee Tagoe, who chaired the programme, commended the retirees of VRA who all contributed to the present state of the hospitals in the catchment areas.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included Eric Mensah Bonsu, Director, VRA Schools, Kweku Sarpong, Director, Hydro Generation, Rebecca Bantey, Asuogyaman District Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Sowah, Medical Superintendent, VRA Hospital, Accra among others.