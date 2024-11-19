Prioritise strong animal health system - Veterinarians appeal to government

Severious Kale-Dery Health Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ghana Veterinary Medical Association (GVMA) has called on the government to prioritise the development of a strong animal health system as a vehicle for economic growth and the protection of public health.

To achieve this, the GVMA proposed an eight-point communique at the end of its 50th Annual General Meeting to the government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and called on all relevant stakeholders for consideration and implementation.

A communique jointly signed by the President and Secretary of GVMA Dr. Joseph Kofi Abuh and Dr Samuel Asumah respectively, called for an increase in budgetary allocation to the animal health and production sectors in the country to enhance animal welfare and productivity, ensuring resilient food systems.

On the theme “Strengthening Veterinary Services for a Resilient Food System,” the GVMA, called on the government to prioritise the development of a strong animal health system as a vehicle for economic growth and the protection of public health.

Poultry industry

The communique further called for the revamp of the poultry industry which was in a bad state by leveraging the government’s pragmatic initiative of investing US$541 million in the sector.

"This will not only reduce the government’s foreign exchange bill on the importation of frozen chicken but will also create significant employment in the poultry value chain in the short term," the communique said.

It also called for the improvement of veterinary infrastructure and mobility and provide adequate infrastructure and vehicles, including but not limited to well-furnished laboratories with modern diagnostic equipment, quarantine stations in major entry points, office accommodation with well-equipped clinics, 4x4 pick-up vehicles and motorbikes to facilitate a good working environment and animal disease surveillance.

Improving disease detection

"We propose, a “One region, One veterinary laboratory” and “One district, One veterinary clinic” initiative to improve rapid disease detection and increase veterinary visibility and service accessibility, especially in rural areas," it said.

It also urged the government to pass the Animal Health Bill to replace the "obsolete Diseases of Animals Act (1961) to address the myriad of issues affecting the animal health sector and pass the Veterinary Bill to replace the Veterinary Surgeons Law (PNDCL 305C) to ensure effective regulation of veterinary practices in the country.

It further called for an improved condition of service for veterinary doctors and para-professionals to incentivise effective work.

"Despite working on the frontline with dangerous zoonotic diseases such as Mpox, tuberculosis, anthrax, rabies, and highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu), veterinary staff are not adequately protected, leading to the risk of infection.

"Adequate resourcing is needed to prevent brain drain among veterinary doctors and ensure strong service delivery, especially in rural areas," he said.

Recruitment

The communique also called for the recruitment of veterinary professionals and prioritised the recruitment of veterinary doctors and paraprofessionals to improve access to quality veterinary services.

It, however, commended the government’s efforts in the ongoing recruitment of 37 veterinary doctors and 120 veterinary paraprofessionals into the veterinary services. This would address the dwindling workforce and promote productivity in the animal production and public health sectors.

"But, aside from this, about 50 veterinary doctors are ready to be absorbed, so we are appealing to the government and the private sector to recruit them as soon as possible.

"This is important to reduce further the deficit of about 600 veterinary doctors and 1,900 veterinary paraprofessionals in the veterinary services workforce in Ghana," the communique said.

It asked the government to address emerging zoonotic diseases by applying the one health approach to adequately and effectively address emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases such as Mpox, Lassa Fever, and Dengue Fever.