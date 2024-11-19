Free plastic reconstructive surgeries for 200 Agogo residents

Daily Graphic Health Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

Two non-governmental organisation (NGOs) have partnered to provide life-changing reconstructive surgeries for more than 200 individuals at the Agogo Asante Akyem Presbyterian Hospital.

The NGOs, Brogya Foundation and RESTORE Worldwide Inc. are both committed to offering free medical care.

Advertisement

Their focus is on reconstructive surgeries for children and adults who suffer from severe physical deformities, owing to congenital conditions, trauma or burns.

This exceptional initiative is aimed at restoring hope and improving the quality of life for patients living with significant deformities.

Last week, a renowned plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, led a global team of volunteers from the RESTORE Foundation to perform intricate reconstructive procedures on patients, including children.

The surgeries not only addressed physical deformities but also helped the patients regain their confidence and sense of normalcy.

Lasting impact

Speaking at a mini-durbar before the surgeries, the Founder of Brogya Foundation, Dompiahene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, expressed the hope that the initiative would have a lasting impact.

“These surgeries are about more than physical healing; they are about restoring dignity and providing a brighter future for those who have long faced the challenges of visible deformities,” he stated.

For his part, the Director of Medical Affairs at RESTORE Worldwide Foundation, Dr Paa-Ekow Hoyte Williams emphasised the significance of the mission.

He described the initiative as a “tremendous relief,” noting the prohibitive cost of reconstructive surgeries that often made them inaccessible to many in need.

“By eliminating this financial barrier, the Brogya Foundation and RESTORE Worldwide are transforming lives and providing essential medical services where they are needed most,” Williams said.