Parliamentary committee commends St Anne’s Hospital for quality service

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has lauded the management and staff of the St Anne’s Catholic Hospital in Damongo for their continued commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the people of the Savannah Region and beyond.

The Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Dr Sandaare Sebastian, acknowledged the vital role the hospital plays in providing critical health services in the area, especially in rural communities.

He noted that despite facing logistical and financial constraints, the facility had remained a pillar in the region's healthcare system.

He made the commendation when members of the committee paid a working visit to the hospital as part of a nationwide tour to assess healthcare delivery and identify pressing needs across health facilities.

The hospital, which is under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), is the biggest referral facility in the enclave, serving more than 60,000 people.

Despite being saddled with several challenges, the hospital over the years performed groundbreaking surgeries and upheld ethical standards in healthcare delivery.

In his remarks, Dr Sebastian said, " the St Anne’s is doing an exceptional job. We have seen the challenges, but we have also witnessed the dedication and professionalism of the staff".

He expressed Parliament's commitment to ensuring that the institution received the needed attention and support to enhance healthcare delivery.

For his part, the Catholic Bishop of the Damongo Diocese, the Most Rev. Peter Paul Y. Angkyier, expressed appreciation for the visit and used the opportunity to call for equitable distribution of health resources among CHAG and government facilities.

He pointed out that while CHAG institutions deliver nearly 30 per cent of healthcare services in Ghana, they are often sidelined in the allocation of equipment and infrastructure support.

“Beyond the payment of salaries, CHAG facilities are left to struggle with inadequate medical supplies and equipment.

We need fairness to strengthen healthcare delivery across the board,” he said.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Nelson Agboadoh, added that the St Anne’s Hospital currently operates at level four service care and is striving to reach level five.

He appealed for financial clearance to boost staffing, staff accommodation and other essential medical equipment to enhance service delivery.

