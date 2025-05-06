Group calls for funding mechanism for Agenda 111 Project

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Health May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR) has called on the government to establish a dedicated funding mechanism for the completion of the Agenda 111 projects initiated by the previous government.

Addressing a news conference on the health budgetary allocation, the Programmes Manager for Policy Analysis and Budget Advocacy at the ARHR, Benjamin Oppong-Twumasi, intimated that an infrastructure investment and commitment were needed for the Agenda 111 project to improve healthcare access, especially in underserved areas.

He asserted that, “instead of initiating new projects, the government should prioritise completing existing health facilities to avoid wasted investments and increase healthcare accessibility”.

Mr Oppong-Twumasi urged the government to engage the private sector in health infrastructure development to explore Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and mission hospitals to speed up the completion of Agenda 111 and other health projects.

Health budget analysis

Mr Oppong-Twumasi said the 2025 budget demonstrated the government's commitment to strengthening the health sector through a 13.4 per cent nominal increase in allocation compared to the previous year, saying, “the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been allocated GH¢17.82 billion, marking a GH¢2.1 billion increase from 2024”.

This allocation, he said, constituted 6.32 per cent of the total national budget, surpassing the WHO recommendation, although it fell short of the Abuja Declaration target of 15 per cent.

He affirmed that, “a significant policy shift in the budget is the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), which ensures full funds allocation to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), thereby improving financial sustainability and healthcare access.

Despite the budgetary increase, he highlighted major concerns persist regarding the allocation of funds within the health sector as compensation for health workers accounts for 74 per cent of the budget, while only six per cent is dedicated to capital expenditure (Capex), limiting investments in health infrastructure.

He lamented the freeze on employment in the health sector, asserting that it further threatens service delivery by worsening staffing shortages, particularly in rural areas.

Mr Oppong-Twumasi said mental health remained underfunded, with no significant budgetary provisions for expanding mental health services beyond the three major facilities in the country.

He highlighted that although the budget projects an increase in NHIS funding to GH₵9.93 billion, prior budget trends indicate inconsistencies in fund disbursement, affecting service delivery.

Recommendations

The Programmes Manager lauded the government for allocating GH₵292.4 million for the Free Sanitary Pad Policy to support menstrual hygiene among female students, but intimated that there was a lack of clear implementation and funding strategies.

He urged the government to provide a transparent implementation strategy, including frequency of distribution, targeted beneficiaries, funding sources and procurement arrangements to ensure the programme’s sustainability.

He also called on the government to develop a clear road map for settling National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) arrears and ensuring the timely allocation of funds to improve healthcare service delivery.

Mr Oppong-Twumasi advocated reconsideration of freezing the health sector recruitment to address staffing shortages and improve service delivery, while adding that budgetary allocations should be made for expanding mental health facilities beyond the three major centres to improve access across regions.