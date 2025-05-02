Next article: Health expert warns of surge in liver disease

Biomedical laboratory scientists call for reforms to enhance healthcare delivery

Daily Graphic Health May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has emphasised the critical role of biomedical laboratory scientists in promoting sustainability in clinical testing.

At the International Medical Laboratory Science Day celebration in Accra, President of GAMLS, Dr Eric Kofi Aidoo, highlighted the indispensable role of laboratory professionals in effective healthcare delivery.

He underscored the critical need for a sustainable workforce and resilient infrastructure to achieve Ghana’s vision of becoming a health tourism hub.

Dr Aidoo further appealed for realistic pricing and sustainable financing mechanisms, particularly advocating the decoupling of medical laboratory charges from bundled health services.

Commending President John Mahama for uncapping the National Health Insurance Levy, Dr Aidoo urged the government to ring-fence funds for laboratory services and accelerate the creation of a Medical Laboratory Council to strengthen regulation and training.

Call to Action

Touching on the human resource challenges within the sector, Dr Aidoo expressed concern over the lack of recruitment since 2020, leading to excessive workloads for practicing professionals.

He warned of the rising exodus of skilled laboratory scientists to Western countries due to poor remuneration and inadequate working conditions.

“If these issues are not tackled head-on, the interest in training as a Medical Laboratory Scientist will diminish,” he warned, stressing the implications for Ghana’s healthcare future.

Dr Aidoo also proposed the establishment of a Ghana Medical Laboratory Science College in alignment with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) frameworks to provide specialist training and improve professional standards.

He also urged the government to invest in laboratory infrastructure to support effective medical laboratory services.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GAMLS, Dr John Tosenu, in an address, emphasised the importance of innovation, education and a motivated workforce and called for procurement reform and equitable financing models to ensure sustainability in clinical testing.

Policy advocacy and inspiration

The Director of Allied Health Professionals, Dr Ignatius Nichor Abowini Awinibuno, in an address, also emphasised the crucial role of biomedical laboratory scientists in promoting sustainability in clinical diagnostics.

He highlighted the government's vision to provide free health care to over 50 per cent of citizens at the primary healthcare level, emphasising the need for laboratory services to support this initiative.

He pointed out that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) accounted for nearly 45 per cent of deaths globally and in Ghana, stressing the importance of improving diagnosis and prevention.

Chairman of the Ghana Chapter of the West Africa Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Prof. Samuel Essien-Baidoo, also called for investment in infrastructure to enhance laboratory performance nationwide.