Association calls for urgent measures to tackle cholera outbreak

Feb - 14 - 2025

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has issued an urgent health risk warning following the confirmation of cholera outbreak in the Central Region and some parts of the country.

So far, the Central Region, it said, had 69 confirmed cases and two fatalities between February 6 and 8, 2025.

It described the Effutu District as the epicentre, recording 38 cases and both deaths, while Agona West, Gomoa Central, Cape Coast and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem have also been affected.

The association has, therefore, called for immediate collective action to curb further transmission and save lives, saying cholera is a reflection of systemic gaps in water and sanitation and called on all to “let this outbreak galvanise long-term investments in public health infrastructure”.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GAMLS, Dr Gloria Amegatcher, it said cholera was preventable and treatable and called on the general public to drink boiled or chlorinated water, avoid untreated sources of water, wash their hands with soap before eating, after using the toilet and when handling food.

The association also called on the public to use latrines and dispose of faeces safely, eat thoroughly cooked meals and peeled fruits and report symptoms such as severe diarrhoea, vomiting or dehydration to the nearest health facility.

Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) can save lives if administered early.

To help combat the outbreak, the group called for collaboration and urged the government and health authorities to strengthen laboratory capacity with supplies including test kits, reagents and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

They also called on the government to expand vaccination campaigns to the Central Region following plans in Greater Accra and accelerate public education on cholera prevention.

To health workers, the association called on them to report suspected cases promptly for swift testing and isolation.

It further called on the public to adhere to hygiene practices and avoid misinformation.

It warned that cholera could kill within hours if untreated and, therefore, called on people not to delay care if they experienced watery stools, rapid dehydration such as dry mouth, sunken eyes, low urine output and muscle cramps or weakness.

The association pledged its readiness to support health authorities and communities and urged all stakeholders to act decisively to protect lives and prevent further loss.