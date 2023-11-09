Zongo Youth Ambassador donates to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

GraphicOnline Nov - 09 - 2023 , 06:56

In the wake of the Akosombo spillage, a heartwarming display of unity and compassion has unfolded as the Zongo Communities in the Volta Region have received crucial support from a group of generous individuals and organizations.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, and Alhaji Baba Sharif, the CEO of the Hausa radio station, Marhaba FM, based in Accra, have taken the lead in this commendable initiative. Their dedication to making a difference has sparked a wave of kindness that promises to bring positive change to many lives.

They were joined by Alhaji Papa Angola, Sariki Baba Adini in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Edmond Jalil, Paka Doma, and Gado Spark, who generously contributed to the cause.

Together, these compassionate individuals donated a variety of essential relief items, including bags of rice, cooking oil, packs of spaghetti, and tins of canned beef. Additionally, they extended their support by providing second-hand clothing, recognizing the urgent needs of the affected communities in the North Tongu Municipality.

The origins of this humanitarian mission can be traced back to Alhaji Baaba Sherif, who, inspired by the dedication of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu and Alhaji Papa Angola, took the initiative to invite them to discuss how the Zongo Communities affected by the Akosombo Spillage could be assisted.

The resulting collaboration stands as a testament to the power of unity and empathy, demonstrating how influential individuals can come together for a noble cause, despite facing challenges.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed his deep gratitude for the compassionate actions of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu, Alhaji Baba Sharif, Alhaji Papa Angola, Sariki Baba Adini, Alhaji Edmond Jalil, Paka Doma, and Gado Spark.

He specifically appreciated their aid to the Zongo communities, which have borne the brunt of the Akosombo Dam spillage. Mr. Ablakwa emphasized the urgency of the relief efforts, revealing that approximately 1,200 households have been affected.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, a prominent figure leading this philanthropic endeavour, made a commitment to extend the "1Child-1NHIS Card" initiative to the children in the affected areas. He also pledged to distribute thousands of customized exercise books to these young minds, with the goal of enhancing their educational journey and nurturing their confidence.