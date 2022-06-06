Zammrama line shooting; Police arrest soldier and 2 'fake' soldiers [VIDEO]

A soldier and two other suspects involved in the weekend's shooting incident at Zammrama line in Accra have been arrested by the police.
They have been placed in police custody for their alleged involvement in the shooting incident which resulted in injuries to some people.
They have been named by the police as Sergeant Isaac Abbey, the soldier, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko.
The shooting incident happened on a disputed piece of land at Zammrama Line, a suburb of Accra on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The suspect, Sergeant Isaac Abbey allegedly shot and injured four people on the said piece of land.
The victims have been named by the police as Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah and Faisal Khalid.
A police statement dated Monday July 6, 2022, signed and issued by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Police Public Affairs in the Accra Region said Azumah who sustained various degree of gunshot wounds was sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment together with the other injured persons.
"Two of the arrested persons, suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu
Teaching Hospital for treatment. In their statements to the Police, the two claimed to be military personnel but the claim has not been established by our investigations," the police statement added.
It said investigations are ongoing and all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.
Below is a copy of police statement on the incident
SHOOTING AT ZAMMRAMA LINE INVOLVING A SOLDIER: SIX PERSONS INJURED
1. Police have arrested and taken into custody, a soldier, Sergeant Isaac Abbey and two other persons, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko for their alleged involvement
in a shooting incident on a disputed piece of land at Zammrama Line, a suburb of Accra on June 4, 2022.
2 Suspect Sergeant Isaac Abbey allegedly shot and injured four people on the said piece of land. The victims, Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah and Faisal Khalid
Azumah who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.
3. Two of the arrested persons, suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu
Teaching Hospital for treatment. In their statements to the Police, the two claimed to be military personnel but the claim has not been established by our investigations.
4. Investigations are ongoing and all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.
5. We are grateful to members of the community for their support.
