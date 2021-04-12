Youth need mentorship to excel — Prof. Boateng

The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Douglas Boateng, says the youth must be mentored through the art of reading and entrepreneurship.
He said such positive attitudes would move the youth away from vices such as the recent incident of reported murder of a 10-year-old by two teenagers for suspected money making rituals.
He said the incident, which shocked the nation during the Easter, was evidence of the mentorship that the youth needed currently to take them away from potential pitfalls of life.
Leadership series
Taking his turn on the YFM Leadership Series last Wednesday, Professor Boateng challenged the youth to take their destiny into their own hands by accepting the leadership mantle.
“(I’m Starting the MYO (My Future, Your Future, Our Future) Global Foundation, which seeks to inspire and mentor the youth into being patriotic and charting the path to entrepreneurship,” he noted.
Professor Boateng, who wants to be remembered for creating at least 10 Ghanaian billionaires using the country’s own resources, tasked national leaders to be self-reliant and to take the girl-child education seriously.
Women empowerment
“Some of these billionaires should be women; empowered women contribute immensely to resolving a nation’s challenges,” he stated.
He charged Ghanaians to buy locally manufactured foods and consume made-in-Ghana products.
“I don’t know why we don’t take cocoa drinks in all institutions nationwide because if we do so, the people and our economy will thrive,” he noted.
The YLeaderBoard Series is a weekly segment on YFM’s Myd Morning radio show with an objective to develop and inspire the youth to achieve greatness.
Leaders are hosted weekly to share their life story, journey to greatness, and lessons for personal and national growth and development.