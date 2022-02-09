World Bank inspects projects

The Vice-President in charge of Africa Western and Central Region of the World Bank, Mr Ousmane Diagana, yesterday toured major projects financed by the bank in the country.
The projects include an 80-bed modern infectious diseases facility and COVID-19 vaccination unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and a technology and innovation hub at the Accra Digital Centre.Follow @Graphicgh
The projects are to support the government’s effort at combating the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate Ghana’s economic growth through digital innovation.
The tour was part of Mr Diagana’s three-day working visit to the country, which started on February 7, 2022 and ends today.
It is his first visit to the country since his appointment as Vice-President for the region in July 2020.
The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, received the World Bank delegation at Korle Bu. Also present were the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah; the World Bank Country Director, Mr Pierre Laporte, and other dignitaries.
Commendation
Mr Diagana commended the government for measures instituted to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, saying: “I am impressed by the vision of the government and the progress made on the infectious facility. This is to help strengthen the fight against the pandemic.”
He expressed hope that the projects, especially the infectious diseases centre, would be completed within the stipulated time.
According to him, the World Bank was committed to partnering Ghana to develop its economy and citizens.
“The World Bank has been in Ghana since 1957. The active portfolio is worth $2.9 billion across 25 active projects. It is spread across several sectors, with the largest investment being in finance and competitiveness, health, nutrition and population, social protection, jobs and urban resilience and land,” he said.
Appreciation
For his part, Mr Agyeman-Manu expressed appreciation to the bank and said its relationship with the government contributed to the successful fight against the pandemic.
He said the government had so far received $430 million from the bank in the fight against the virus, part of which was being used to build the infectious diseases centre.
“We thank the World Bank for the support provided, especially in our health sector. It is on record that the country was part of the few that got the COVID-19 response right based on a World Health Organisations (WHO) assessment.
“But without the support of the bank, we would not have made such gains against the virus,” the minister added.
He said the bank’s money came at a very good time, “which is what we are using to rehabilitate the Fevers Unit at Korle Bu into a 30-bed modern infectious diseases centre and an additional 50-bed infectious facility, bringing the total number to 80-bed”.
“We have also invested the money in 12 other health infrastructure projects to be used as infectious diseases centres across the country,” Mr Agyeman-Manu said.
He added that the bank also supported Ghana with medicine and other equipment, including mobile containerised laboratories.