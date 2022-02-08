Dr. Kofi Abban Foundation supports Mole National Park

The Dr Kofi Abban Foundation has donated equipment worth over GH₵200,000 to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Mole National Park.
The equipment includes a 4x4 Safari Land Rover Defender, 10 helmets, 10 pairs of safety Boots, three boxes of respirators, communication gadgets and two rechargeable flashlights.Follow @Graphicgh
Presenting the items on Tuesday at the Forestry Commission Office in Accra, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, said the equipment was to aid the Mole National Park with its operations considering its vast land coverage which is about 4,570-kilometre sq.
He said: "It is a pleasure to make this donation to the Forestry Commission. I was informed about the challenges that faced the Mole National Park as wildlife enthusiast, so, I deem it vital to support the Park to further enhance its smooth operations.
"I hope this donation would build a close relationship with the Forestry Commission and support them in most of the activities to ensure the promotion of Ecotourism in Ghana," Dr. Abban added.
Mr John Allotey, Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who received the equipment on behalf of the Wildlife Division, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Abban for his kind gesture, adding that the items would boost operations of the park.
Mr Allotey noted that the Mole National Park faces some logistical challenges and was grateful to the foundation for donating the items which he assured would be put to good use.
He indicated that the Mole National Park had huge potential to generate more revenue for the state, especially in the area of eco-tourism and that the country needed massive investment to help boost the tourism sector.
Mr. Allotey said despite the government's support to the Forestry Commission, he encourages corporate institutions to come onboard and support the effort to safeguard the environment.
Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, a member of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana and CEO of Kaya Tours, said during a visit to the park, he noticed that the guards had insufficient transportation and communications gadgets, which made their operations difficult.
As a result, he solicited the support from corporate Ghana and individuals, to enable the managers of the park to effectively undertake their duties.
Mr. Aggrey, who was adjudged the 2020 Tourism Oriented Media Personality, therefore, commended Dr. Abban for his gesture and urged other corporate bodies and individuals to come on board to help develop the various parks to boost tourism in the country.
Mrs Alisa Asamoah, President of Tour Operators Union of Ghana, said this initiative by the Dr. Abban Foundation was in line with their objective of domestic tourism.
She noted that her outfit has over the past months visited some tour sites to identify their various challenges, and help find the necessary solutions that would help boost their operations.
Also present at the ceremony was Mr. Jones Nelson, Corporate Affairs Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority who outlined various measures taken by the Authority to help boost local tourism.