Why Ghana needs to embrace fintech to grow economy - Expert

A Fintech expert, Koku Mawutor Abraham, has reiterated the need for Ghana to embrace financial technology (Fintech) to help grow the economy and deepen financial inclusion.
“Fintech is the only way for Ghana and Africa to get ahead in the world. Fintech changed China, Malaysia,Singapore and so many countries that we need to embrace to grow to the levels that we have seen the West grow," he said.
He stated that even the bigger G-10 countries such as Italy, Spain, France, UK used fintech to grow and therefore Ghana as a country cannot afford to lose out in the fintech space globally.
Mr Abraham, who is also the Growth Director for Africa, Taptap Send, an international remittance company said this at an event in Accra Tuesday, (December 27, 2022) to reward customers of the company who received remittance from abroad during the festive occasion.
They were presented with bags of rice and cooking oil.
Speaking at the event, Mr Abraham said the gesture is to show appreciation to the people for using their services to receive money from their relatives and loved ones from abroad during this festive occasion.
"The gesture is to show our love to our customers during this Christmas period and to say thank you to them for using our services," he stated.
Aside from the donation of the rice and cooking oil, Mr Abraham said, Taptap Send had also embarked on some Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as way of giving back to the society.
He mentioned some of them as sponsoring the renovation of some dormitories of some Senior High Schools (SHSs) and other projects in some communities.
These projects he said are all aimed at helping to improve the lives of the people.
He added that the company is set to launch a scholarship scheme in 2023 to support needy but brilliant students to pursue university education.
Mr Abraham reiterated that Ghana and Africa for that matter has no choice but to embrace the trend for it to be able to reconcile technology with prosperity and wealth creation.