When President Akufo-Addo had dinner with journalists on Wednesday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday night joined the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) as the Special Guest of Honour for a dinner at the forecourt of the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.
President Akufo-Addo called on the media to uphold high journalistic standards, embrace training and critically engage the society to help advance the development of the country.
“You should recognise the need for training, critical engagement of the society, self-regulation and insistence on high media ethics and journalistic standards,” he said.
The President made the call at the maiden joyous GJA Dinner Night decoupled from the annual GJA awards.
It was a night when journalists and media managers met to socialise and take stock of the year’s activities, brought together a number of personalities, including veteran journalists and reporters of the new generation, including some winners of the 2021 GJA awards.
Also present were members of the diplomatic community, leaders of businesses, government officials and popular evangelist, Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, who opened the night with a prayer.
It was a joyous occasion with good music, dished out by the Ghana Police Band and performance from the renowned Pat Thomas that kept patrons engaged throughout the entire event.
President Akufo-Addo who pledged the government’s support for journalists, also appealed to the association to stick to facts and scrutinise comments and opinions about the ongoing discussions between the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
He said although the collaboration with the Britton Woods institution was in the best interest of the country as it seeks to “repair in the short term our public finance”, some persons may want to paint the process black with misinformation to court bad affection for the government hence the need for the media to separate facts from comments in the ongoing debate on the move by the government.
Ahmed Suale
President Akufo-Addo stated that so long as he remains President he will not allow the Ahmed Suale case to become cold case.