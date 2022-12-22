Delta Air Lines reaffirms commitment to breast cancer campaign

Delta Air Lines, a US carrier to Ghana, has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering Breast Care International (BCI) to provide breast cancer education to improve knowledge, change attitudes as it marks 16 years of service in the aviation industry in Ghana.
It said the partnership would be its commitment of creating the awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, while offering free screening to women in communities across the country.
A statement to mark 16th anniversary of the airline in the country said, “the airline and BCI’s resolved and dedicated service every year sought to make meaningful impact in the way cancer was viewed in the Ghanaian community”.
"Over 65,000 women have been screened with many suspected cases found. "Since 2005, Delta has been supporting Breast Cancer Awareness charities globally, raised over $24 million dollars and funded over 85 different research projects," the statement revealed and pledged a renewed dedication and commitment to serving its Ghanaian market.
“Delta remains dedicated to the Ghanaian market as it continues to invest in social and developmental partnerships in the health and education sector to support women, girls and youth in the country,” it stated.
A release signed and issued by its Regional Sales Manager for Africa, Jimmy Eichelgruen, said the milestone, celebrated by airport operations, GSA staff and customers, "demonstrates Delta’s continuous commitment to Ghana since it launched operations in December 2006".
“We are excited to be celebrating 16 years of service to the people of Ghana and we are grateful to government authorities, partners, staff and our cherished customers for their support,” he said.
Touching on other partnerships in the country, the statement recalled that in 2011, Delta established the Business School Internship programme for Ghanaian business students.
It said the scheme had provided students with the opportunity to learn how a global company operated, build on their skills and support future career opportunities.
Locally inspired
"In November, Delta introduced its premium select cabin experience to the Ghanaian market, featuring locally inspired dining, premium handcrafted amenities and more dedicated service touch points.
The service, he indicated, was in line with Delta’s unwavering commitment to offering travellers varieties and options to choose from, while connecting the world and making air travel an experience.
The statement said over the years, Delta had grown its services and leadership as the leading US carrier to Ghana by operating daily flights between Accra and New York.
“The Delta hubs of New York - JFK and Atlanta - offer an unsurpassed network of hundreds of convenient onward connections worldwide. Delta is committed to providing affordable and quality service to Ghanaians,” the statement said.