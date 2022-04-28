VIDEO: When a gas tanker loaded with LPG overturned on the busy Accra-Tema motorway

A truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) on Thursday morning rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) near the Abattoir.
Graphic Online visited the scene and captured the following video from the scene.
Another accident at Adabraka
There was another accident on the Castle Road at Adabraka Thursday morning.
A KIA Rhino truck loaded with gallons of cooking oil which was descending the Castle road from the Holy Spirit Cathedral side towards the Kojo Thompson road, reportedly failed brakes and rammed into six vehicles.
There were no injuries to the drivers and the passengers.
The truck with registration number GC 1533 – 20, destroyed the six vehicles which had stopped ahead of it, waiting for the traffic light to turn green.
The police responded swiftly to the accident to clear the road for traffic to flow.
Below is a copy of police statement issued on the motorway accident
Public Notice!A truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) has rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) near the Abattoir.Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police Service have been called to the scene to manage the situation. Also, a towing vehicle is on standby to recover the rolled over truck from the road to safety.Meanwhile, the LPG in the truck is being extracted into another vehicle, a process that will take some hours.Personnel from the Airport MTTD are deployed to the scene and are controlling traffic flow. Therefore, all approaching motorists are advised to exercise patience and comply with Police directives.
Due to the hazardous nature of the product, motorists are advised to alternatively use the La-Teshie-Nungua-Tema beach road route.