What Asantehene wants Asante chiefs to do to bring development (VIDEO)

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 17 - 2023 , 07:25

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged chiefs in the Ashanti Region to be proactive in demanding development for their respective areas by ensuring that they go to the right places for their development.

He said chiefs in the region should not just sit in their communities and expect that development will come to them if they did not make any move themselves.

He said the chiefs in the region should hold government appointees and other duty bearers to task by constantly checking on them for their development.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II observed that chiefs from the other parts of the country had been going to the Presidency and other offices in Accra to demand their fair share of the national cake, hence urging Ashanti chiefs to emulate that in order to bring development to their places.

He said the region needed to be developed.

