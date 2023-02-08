West Hills Mall incident: Deceased was choked to death by ‘wee’ in black polythene - Pathologist 

A pathology examination has revealed that Shadrach Arloo, the 32-year-old man who died last week at the West Hills Mall during an encounter with a policeman and a private security personnel was choked by ‘wee’ [cannabis] in a black polythene bag.
The cause of death has been given by a pathologist “as Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.”
Eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene was retrieved from the throat of the deceased.
The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis [wee] when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties.
In view of the outcome of the post-mortem examination, the case docket is being forwarded to the Attorney-General's Office for study and advice to determine further Police action.
“We would like to put on record that from the very beginning of this incident, the Police have involved all interested parties in the investigation process,” the police said in a statement.
All these were made known in a police press statement issued Wednesday (Feb 8, 2022) dawn to provide an update on the death of Shadrach Arloo.
The police said the pathology examination was done in the presence of the parties.
Prior to that, at a meeting on Friday, February 3, 2023 with all the parties, they were given the option to have the post-mortem examination conducted by a pathologist of their choice, but they all agreed that the Police Pathologist should conduct the examination.
Present at the meeting according to the police included from the deceased side, Madam Dorcas Toffey, MP for Jomoro, Mr. Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, Mr. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, MP for Madina, Mr. Amo Blay, Madam Ama Cobbina and Mr. Alfred Osei Boafo for the accused person, Osei Kwame Boafo, a private security person who had been arrested by the police as a suspect in the death.
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the police said a post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased's body in the presence of Alfred Boafo, father of the accused, Dr. Rosana Polinicio Segborwortso, Pathologist of GA East Municipal Hospital, representing the accused, Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu, lawyer for the deceased, Louis Melabah Edeafor, uncle of the deceased, Isaac Anim Anno, father of the deceased and Anna Cobbina sister of the deceased.
“The pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body. He also retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene. The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties,” the police statement added.
Below is a copy of what the police statement said
1. The Police, on 30th January 2023, started investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Shadrach Arloo at the West Hills Mall in Accra.
2. The Police issued a press statement on the same day, which notified the public that investigations into the matter had begun.
3. The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) contacted Madam Perpetual Didier, sister of the deceased, who had alleged in a viral video, that her brother's death was caused by a Police Officer who had manhandled him at the West Hills Mall.
4. Initial investigations led to the arrest of Osei Kwame Boafo, a private security guard at the West Hills Mall who was alleged to have used a taser on the deceased during his arrest.
5. Police statements taken from witnesses at the scene of the incident, including some private security guards at the mall, and the arresting Police officer revealed that the deceased had resisted arrest by the Police officer who was being assisted by the private security guards. The narrative of the events, as gathered by the Police, indicated that during the course of the arrest, the deceased pulled out a substance from his bag, which he quickly swallowed before anyone could stop him. He became unconscious shortly afterwards and was taken to the Sonotech Clinic for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.
6. As part of the investigation process, on 3rd February 2023, the Police Pathologist held a meeting with interested parties in the case to explain the post-mortem examination to them. Present from the deceased side were Madam Dorcas Toffey (Hon. MP, Jomoro), Mr. Kofi Armah Buah (Hon. MP, Ellembele), Mr. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (Hon. MP, Madina) Mr. Amo Blay and Madam Ama Cobbina. Mr. Alfred Osei Boafo was also present for the accused person, Osei Kwame Boafo.
7. At the meeting, the parties were given the option to have the post-mortem examination conducted by a pathologist of their choice, but they all agreed that the Police Pathologist should conduct the examination.
8. On 7th February 2023, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased's body in the presence of Alfred Boafo, father of the accused, Dr. Rosana Polinicio Segborwortso, Pathologist of GA East Municipal Hospital, representing the accused, Mr. Francis Xavier Sos lawyer for the deceased, Louis Melabah Edeafor, uncle of the deceased, Isaac Anim Anno, father of the deceased and Anna Cobbina sister of the deceased.
9. The pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body. He also retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene. The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties.
10. In view of the outcome of the post-mortem examination, the case docket is being forwarded to the Attorney-General's Office for study and advice to determine further Police action.
11. We would like to put on record that from the very beginning of this incident, the Police have involved all interested parties in the investigation process.
12. It is, therefore, a matter of regret and great dismay and we dare say un-Ghanaian that people who had all the information on the matter, would behave as though they had no idea of actions that were being taken by the Police in respect of the case.
13. We would like to urge the general public to exercise restraint and patience with matters that are under Police investigation in order not to worsen the pain of those who are directly affected by such incidents.
More to follow …