We will defend our freedom with the last drop of our blood - Prez Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's independence declaration: 'At long last, the battle has ended! And thus, Ghana, your beloved country is free forever!', and added that "We will defend that freedom with the last drop of our blood".
President Akufo-Addo made the declaration while addressing the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration in Tamale, the Northern regional capital, under the theme "Celebrating Peace and Unity", chosen in appreciation of the resolve of the people of Dagbon to put the bitter past behind them and live in peace.
Welcoming the gathering to the occasion, President Akufo-Addo said "I extend hearty congratulations to all Ghanaians to the vibrant and dynamic city of Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region. This is the day we justifiably celebrate the collective energies and sacrifices of our forebears that led to that joyous night when our historic first leader, Kwame Nkrumah uttered the immemorial words, Ghana, your beloved country is free for ever. We will defend that freedom with the last drop of our blood as we remain dedicated to its preservation.”
