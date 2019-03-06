Ghana's 62nd indece parade marked in Lebanon

The 85th Ghana Battalion currently serving in South Lebanon has marked Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day with a colourful all women Special Forces parade held at the Battalion Headquarters located in Al-Qawzah, South of Lebanon on Wednesday 6th March 2019
.
The mandate further includes support to the Lebanese Armed Forces to maintain internal peace and security and provide humanitarian assistance to the civil population among others.
Gracing the occasion, Ghana’s
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Throughout the period of deployment, UNIFIL GHANBATT 85 has undertaken numerous humanitarian activities.
These include
In furtherance of projecting a positive image of Ghana in Lebanon, the GHANBATT Band has put smiles on the faces of the locals through
The Battalion’s engagement with the locals in sports events and effective engagement with the Mayors and
The colourful ceremony was graced by personnel from UNIFIL Headquarters, Ghanaians living in Lebanon and some locals and school children living within the operational theatre.
Guests were treated to spectacular drill performances, rich Ghanaian cultural dances, music and food.
School children who attended were given amusement rides in the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a bite of Ghana’s rich chocolates.