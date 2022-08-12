We'll turn UHAS into centre of excellence - President Akufo-Addo

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to support the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region to become a centre of excellence in the training of healthcare professionals, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.
"I will personally be an advocate for funds to expand facilities at UHAS, which stands tall among the country's universities," he said.
The President was speaking at the investiture of the new Vice-Chancellor of the UHAS, Professor Lydia Aziato, on the university's main campus at Sokode-Lokoe, near Ho on Thursday.
Also inducted into office was the new Registrar of the university, Ms Yaa Amankwaa Opuni.
Prof Aziato is the first female nurse to attain the status of professor in Ghana/.
She is also the first nurse to be appointed vice-chancellor in Ghana and West Africa and the second nurse vice chancellor in Afria.
Present at the event were traditional rulers, the clergy, academicians and members of the public.
more to follow...