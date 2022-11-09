We’ll operate open door policy - Trade ministry assures investors

A deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has urged members of the India Africa Trade Council (IATC) to support the government’s flagship industrialisation programme, the one-district, one-factory (1D1F).
He said the government would always open its doors to investors who sought to set up factories under the 1D1F initiative stressing that “we are willing to give the necessary support to all investors.
Mr Baafi was speaking at the maiden IATC Trade summit held in Accra, which was attended by the Global President of the IATC, Dr Asif Igbal.
Dr Asif Iqbal was in the country to attend the summit and to also present to Dr James Gnanaraj Rajamani, his letter of credence, confirming his appointment as the Chairman of IATC West and Central Africa.
Mr Iqbal was accompanied to Ghana by his vice, Wali Kashvi and Trade Commissioner of Telanga State, India, Krishna Vamsi.
In his address at the summit, Dr Iqbal admonished businessmen and women to take advantage of international trade liberalisation policies to ensure effective growth of the business communities.
For his part, Dr James Rajamani assured of his commitment to live up to his responsibilities in coordinating the activities of the Central and West Africa sub regions.
The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also pledged the support of the Ga Traditional Council for the IATC.
He expressed profound gratitude to the IATC for selecting Ghana as its headquarters for the West and Central Africa regions.
Recognition
The three management directors of IATC were presented with certificate of recognition from IATC Global Head Office, based in India.
They are: Dr Immanuel Rajamani, Executive Director, International Protocol; Neelesh Bhatia, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; and Mr Peter Mensah, Executive Director, Operations and Corporate Affairs.