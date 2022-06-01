Wa sex video flogging: 3 persons including two sub-chiefs arrested

Three persons including two sub-chiefs have been arrested in connection with the Wa sex video and the subsequent public flogging of the girl and the boy in the video.
From Wa, Graphic Online's Emmanuel Modey reports that the suspects including the two sub-chiefs of the Wala Traditional Council allegedly gave consent for the public flogging of the two.
The suspects have been named as Sidiki Osman, 62, Bushiran Khigir, a 34-year-old mobile phone repairer and Issahaku Mahama, a 70 year-old farmer and the Doho Naa.
They were arrested with the support of the Wa Naa and some community members.
The Police are pursuing the remaining suspects to arrest them to face justice.
According to the Upper West Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Peter Ndekugri the three suspects who were part of the decision-makers when the mob arrived at the palace have been remanded for further investigations.
He said with the arrest of the three suspects, the police can now get to the bottom of the case.
Mr Ndekugri gave the assurance the suspects will be arraigned soon.
He said preliminary information gathered by the police is that the suspects accused the boy and girl of posting a video of their sexual intercourse on social media.
This, reportedly incensed some people and led to the public flogging.
A girl and a boy who were seen in a leaked sex video shared on social media were Monday picked up by some residents and flogged publicly in Wa.
They were paraded at the forecourt of the Wa Naa's Palace on Tuesday (May 31, 2022) and lashed by a group.
A video of the incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon has been shared on social media.
The girl and boy had been seen having sex in a leaked video. The video had a date stamp of May 29 [Sunday]
This, did not go down well with some youth, who picked them up Tuesday, tied them to a pole at the forecourt of the Wa Naa's Palace and flogged them.
Graphic Online understands that there was a similar video earlier on, with another young girl who was seen advertising that she was a commercial sex worker, and does hook-ups.
In the earlier video, the girl admitted she was a commercial sex worker and was available for hook-ups.
The matter was reported to the elders at Wa and they decided that, anytime they come across any of such videos, they should look for the persons behind it and bring them to the elders, since Islam frowns on such acts.
The motive, was to serve as a deterrent to other young girls and boys from engaging in such acts in Wa, according to a source who hinted Graphic Online about the incident.
So, when this new video was spotted on social media, the youth went for the girl and boy, and paraded them Tuesday afternoon.
They had sent them to the Palace to ostensibly report them to the Wa Naa, but when they got there and the Wa Naa was not around, a decision was taken to give them 100 lashes each.
But that was later reduced to 20 lashes each.
Watch a video of the incident below
It would be recalled that a similar incident happened at Kafaba near Salaga in the Savannah Region in July 2020, where a 90-year-old woman on the accusation that she was a witch was lynched.
The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the East Gonja Municipality.
One of the main suspects said to have spearheaded the lynching of the 90-year-old woman was arrested by the police.
The suspect Latifah Bumaye, 33, was arrested at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community near Salaga, the capital of the East Gonja Municipality.
