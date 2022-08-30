Vivo Energy Ghana confirms Adomi Bridge Shell Filling Station incident

Vivo Energy Ghana has confirmed the ingress of water into a super tank at the Adomi Bridge (Atimpoku) Shell Filling station last Sunday, August 28, 2022, following a heavy downpour in the area.
A statement issued by Vivo Energy Ghana on Tuesday, August 30, said following the incident, which also led to the stalling of the vehicles of a number of patrons, the company took proactive steps to stop sales at the station as well as contact affected customers.
“On hearing of this unfortunate incident, sales at the station was immediately halted. All customers who were involved were also immediately contacted and alternative arrangements made for them where possible,” said the statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Ghana.
“We continue to be in touch with the affected customers to ensure full closure whilst further investigations continue to permanently resolve the issue and prevent any future occurrence.
“We apologize to all impacted customers whilst we work with our Technical Team to resolve this issue.”