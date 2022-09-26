VIDEO: It is crass to be defined by wealth - Sir Sam Jonah

Statesman, Sir Sam E. Jonah has downplayed reports about his net worth. According to him, reports about his wealth have been grossly exaggerated.
The former and longest Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obuasi based mining company, Ashanti Gold maintains that he would rather be defined by his principles and values instead of money.
"News of my wealth has been grossly exaggerated. Let me just say that my father will be turning in his grave if he thought that I will be defined by how much I am worth in monetary terms," he said in a television interview on GTV.
"I will like to be defined by the values that I stand for. I think my worth would come from the values that I hold and the principles that I hold. I want myself to be defined by that than pounds, cedis and pesewas."
"I think it's a tragedy people want to be associated with their wealth. There are others who want that but unfortunately, I don't. One, because I don't have that level of wealth and two, more importantly, just feel it is crass and it's not something you should be proud of that you're defined by what people think you are worth".
Touching on the principles that have shaped his life and career over the year, he said "I stand for honesty, truth-telling, telling truth to power, I stand for probity, to use the famous expression I stand for accountability and all of the above".
Watch a video of the interview below;