VIDEO: Ghanaians unfocused at work because of low salaries - Kofi Amoah

A businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah, says most Ghanaians are unfocused at work because of low salaries.
According to Dr Amoah, the current salary payment structure has to be reviewed upwards to motivate employees to give off their best at work.
He said a lot of Ghanaians are troubled at work because they are focused on other ways to supplement their incomes.
"For a lot of Ghanaians who are working if you look at the salaries, they head is below the water they cannot breathe; so, when they come to work you do not have 100 per cent of their focus because at the end of the month the money you give to them cannot take care of everything so they have to be thinking of something else to supplement their income," Dr Amoah said in an interview on the LowDown.
"So, let say you are doing fee education which is good. A lot of people are being educated but the teacher salary is mind is not, therefore, the quality of education given is not the best," he added.
