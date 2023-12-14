VIDEO: Former Minister criticizes ECG's 'irresponsible' motorbikes donation amidst billions in debt

In a scathing rebuke, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power, has taken the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to task for its recent donation of 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service, branding it as an act of irresponsibility.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, the Ghana Police Service received a donation of 200 motorbikes from ECG, purportedly to enhance police operations nationwide.

However, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, who is also a Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, expressed his dismay with the gesture during an interaction with journalists.

In his critique, Dr. Donkor highlighted the considerable debt burden that ECG carries, particularly owing substantial amounts to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He questioned the appropriateness of ECG, facing financial challenges, taking on the responsibility of providing logistics for the Ghana Police.

Dr. Donkor urged the Ministers of Energy and State Enterprises to investigate the matter thoroughly, asserting that such an act of philanthropy by ECG raises concerns about the company's financial priorities.

"I read with shock on Tuesday that the Electricity Company of Ghana had donated 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service. Ordinarily, any such donation would have attracted my approval. But with this particular one, ECG has no business taking over the responsibility of the state to provide logistics for the Ghana Police," remarked Dr. Donkor.

He continued, "ECG is in debt for billions of cedis. Indeed, 2 weeks ago, the Minister of Finance had to intervene to stop Sunon Asorgli from shutting down because of ECG’s indebtedness to IPPs. For an entity that cannot pay its indebtedness, they have no business buying motors for the Ghana Police. It is the height of irresponsibility on the Management of ECG to donate motorbikes to the Ghana Police when they cannot pay their debt. I call on the Ministers of Energy and State Enterprises to call the ECG management to book."

