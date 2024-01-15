Job scams on the increase, over GH¢124,000 lost from 15 reports – Cyber Security Authority

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jan - 15 - 2024 , 14:25

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has cautioned the public over an increasing trend of job recruitment scams in Ghana.

According to CSA, it has documented the loss of over GH¢124,000 from 15 reports due to fraudulent schemes that advertised job recruitment in the country.

In a press statement, the CSA explained that the scammers employed a sophisticated modus operandi by posing as recruiters and flooding the public with unsolicited messages via SMS, emails, and other messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

These messages lure unsuspecting individuals with promises of high paying remote or part-time job opportunities involving digital tasks such as liking social media posts and providing referrals.

The victims, according to the CSA, initially enticed with relatively low payments for completed tasks, soon found themselves trapped in the scam.

After making initial cash deposits, they are promised more lucrative tasks, only to be eventually locked out of their accounts, preventing any contact with the scammers and leaving them without the anticipated large payouts.

"If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam”, the statement warned.

Additionally, the CSA urged citizens to exercise caution with unsolicited job messages, be skeptical of high-paying jobs requiring minimal effort, and verify job advertisements directly through official company channels.

Attached below is a copy of the statement: