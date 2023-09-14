Valley View University founder to be laid to rest September 15

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 14 - 2023 , 13:57

The funeral of the founder of Valley View University, Pastor Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey will be held on the university campus at Oyibi on September 15, 2023 at 8am.

Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey passed on at age 84.



As a Christian church finance educationist, Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey rose through the ranks to be a Vice President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church worldwide.

Pastor Nortey was born at Abokobi to a father from Osu and a mother from the Abokobi royal family.

He started his education at the Abokobi Presbyterian school and finally became a Reverend Professor of the SDA Church at the end of his life.

Professor Nortey was a pioneer, door opener extraordinaire; his life was characterized by a burning desire to inspire others with his highly spirited energy of achieving their goals in life.

His life was a testament to his burning desire to inspire others to achieve their goals. He tirelessly worked to improve the innate abilities and natural talents of those around him, aspiring to lead them in the path of Jesus Christ.

His spiritual journey began in 1959 when he became a Seventh Day Adventist at the Elder E.E. Cleveland Crusade in Accra.

That marked the beginning of his commitment to spiritual development and academic excellence in Christian education, both in Africa and the United States.

One of his most significant contributions was the founding of Valley View University in Oyibi, Accra.

This endeavor was a result of his tireless efforts during his term as the first black President of the SDA Church for Africa/India Ocean.

His resolute determination to achieve academic greatness for the youth of Ghana led to the establishment of this prestigious institution, close to the University of Ghana, Legon.

Even after his retirement from the office of Church Finance and Administration, Pastor Nortey continued to inspire future generations.

He served as an adjunct lecturer at Valley View University and various other universities across the globe. Notably, he held the position of ex-President at Datalink University in Tema.

Pastor Nortey's influence extended beyond the realms of academia and the church.

He was the god-parent to several notable individuals, including Dr. Alfred Nii Oko Vanderpuije, former Accra Mayor and MP of Ablekuma South, as well as Professor Seth Nii Aban Laryea, former Vice Chancellor of Valley View University, and Dr. Moses Tawiah Adoko, Chief Knowledge Officer of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and a Professor of Aerospace Complex Systems.

His legacy lives on through the J.J Nortey Education Trust Funds, which have supported countless individuals in pursuing tertiary and Christian education in Ghana and abroad.