Use your influence to support govt in galamsey fight - President entreats chiefs

Emmanuel Modey Oct - 05 - 2023 , 05:33

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated traditional authorities to use their unique positions and influence to support the government in its fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

He said the practice was a threat to the environment, food security and internal peace and, therefore, needed to be tackled holistically.

The President, therefore, urged traditional leaders to drive home the message that the environment was not for sale to people who destroy its existence.

This was contained in a speech read on behalf of the President by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, at a grand durbar to climax the celebration of this year's Dumba festival of the Chiefs and people of the Waala Traditional Area in Wa in the Upper West Region last Tuesday.

The festival was on the theme: “The fight against illegal mining: The role of traditional authorities”.

Nana Akufo-Addo commended the Paramount Chief of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, for his stance against the galamsey menace and pledged the government’s assistance to ensure that he succeeded in the fight.

Significant

Nana Akufo-Addo said the Dumba festival had an immense cultural significance for the region which must be cherished and protected for coming generations to build upon.

He said the festival was a testimony to the resilience of the Waala people to preserve their unique heritage and tradition.

The President said that the government was working towards bringing the economy back on track to improve the lives of the people.

He said it was in line with this that the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative was recently launched in Tamale.

The initiative is a five-year master plan for the transformation and modernisation of agriculture.

Nana Akufo-Addo called on traditional authorities to make land available to ensure that gains made so far in the agricultural sector were enhanced to ensure food security in the country.

The President also gave an assurance that the broken bridge on the Bole-Wa road had been awarded on contract and that work would soon begin.

Security

On threats of terrorism, Nana Akufo-Addo said the security services were alert to ward off any attacks from outside forces.

He, however, said that efforts of the security would not be successful without the active involvement and support of citizens.

Nana Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged the people to report any security breach in their various communities to the appropriate quarters (the Police) to take action.

Commendation

Naa Seidu Pelpuo commended the President and the Interior Minister for their representation and said the festival had been used over the years to solicit support for development activities in the area.

He also expressed appreciation to the President for honouring his pledge by ensuring the construction of hostels for the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University and the Wa Nursing Training School, which the chief said had boosted admission.

Naa Pelpuo further thanked the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz bin Salih, and personnel of security services for working to restore peace and safety in the region.