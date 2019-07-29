US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lays wreath at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The Speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States (US), Ms Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional Delegation yesterday [Monday] laid a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, paying solemn respect to Dr Nkrumah on behalf of the government and people of US and signed the book of condolence.
The 14-member delegation was welcomed by the Director of the memorial park, Alhaji Abubakari Issah Osman.
They walked towards the giant statue of Dr Nkrumah and together, they laid a wreath in front of it, paid a solemn respect, said a prayer holding hands together and took photos in front of the statue.
Tour
With the assistance of two tour guides, Edmund Quao and Agartha Gosu-Dinku, the delegation walked through the main way at the park which has a line-up of fountains and springs in the forecourt and flanked on either side by seven statuettes of “mɛnson” blowers, who seem to herald the arrival of kings, heads of state and other dignitaries, and appear to sound the clarion call for the total emancipation of Africa.
The delegation walked into the Nkrumah Mausoleum which is housing the remains of Dr Nkrumah and his wife Fatia, and signed the book of condolence.
After that, they visited the museum which also houses the personal effects and publications of Ghana's first president and pictures showing his life history.
Dr Nkrumah was re-interred in July 1992 on the grounds where he had proclaimed Ghana's independence on March 6, 1957.
Dr Nkrumah and his wife, Fatia are buried at where he declared the liberation of Ghana and the entire African continent.
The internment took place 20 years after his death in Bucharest, Romania, in 1972.
The body is buried under a catafalque [a decorated wooden framework supporting the coffin of a distinguished person] in the centre of the park.
Dr Nkrumah had lived in exile in Guinea after his overthrow in February 1966, after being in power for nine years.
The full statue of Dr Nkrumah, wearing a cloth, in bronze is sited at the exact location where he proclaimed Ghana's independence.
Slave Castle tour
Ms Pelosi and the Congressional delegation arrived in Accra on Sunday to hold high-level discussions with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, and other senior government officials.
They will also participate in some activities marking the Year of Return as part of the 400th anniversary of the landing of the first enslaved Africans in America.
The delegation will pay solemn respects at the Cape Coast and the Elmina castles and the ‘Door of No Return’ on Tuesday.
The visit coincides with this year’s Pan-African Festival (PANAFEST) and Emancipation, which is on the theme: “Uniting the African family”, with the sub-theme: “Beyond 400 years: Reaching across continents into the future”.
Ms Pelosi will address Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
